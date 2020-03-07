Ku Li, a senior minister? Mere speculation at this point, says Gua Musang Umno

GUA MUSANG: Rumours that Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li will be made a senior minister are mere speculations at this point..

Gua Musang Umno deputy division chief Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said the Cabinet list remained a secret, a matter for the consideration and sole decision of the Prime Minister.

"Yes this has been widely spread on social media but Umno division has yet to receive any information on this.

"Whatever it is, if it is true that Tengku Razaleigh will be appointed as a senior minister, the Gua Musang Umno division welcomes it and supports it fully," he told reporters, here, today.

Mohd Syahbuddin who is also Galas assemblyman said if the news was true, it would be a blessing for the people of Gua Musang.

"But we cannot get ahead of ourselves before an official statement by the prime minister.

"Tengku Razaleigh is an experienced politician and is capable of helming any senior minister post as he had been in the Barisan Nasional cabinet for a long time before this," he added.