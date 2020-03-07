MH370: Gone but never forgotten

PUTRAJAYA: Tomorrow marks the sixth year Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 went off the radar and disappeared without a trace.

Years may have passed but the victims are not forgotten.

The 239 souls on board left behind family and friends who continue to hope that the aircraft would be found and their questions as to what happened, answered.

The next-of-kin of MH370's Malaysian victims are renewing calls for the search to be continued, urging newly appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resume the hunt for the missing Boeing 777-200ER plane.

Intan Maizura Othaman, 40, said she hoped the new government would be able to finally solve the mystery of MH370, especially after two previous governments, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) failed to unearth answers.

MH370's disappearance saw Intan Maizura losing her husband, flight crew Mohd Hazrin Mohamed, and their two children, Iman, 11 and Muhammad, 6 becoming fatherless.

Saying that while they had gotten past the grieving phase, they would not rest from fighting to find out what happened to the plane.

"Previously, I put high hopes for the government to do something but it (the PH government) was shortlived. I hope the new administration will take up this responsibility again.

"If this government really cares and would consider resuming the search mission, this would be the best time to unravel this mystery," she told reporters at a memorial event to remember the victims of MH370, here, today.

Berita Harian reported that the function was attended by family members of the victims from across the country.

MH370 took off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on the evening of March 8 in 2014, headed for Beijing, China.

Not long after that, the plane went off the radar and never landed in Beijing.

Elaborating on their plight, Intan Maizura said they hoped their quest for answers would not be met with more excuses, because she believed that it was weird for an aircraft to disappear without a trace with today's modern technology.

"We really hope the government will not let this go by without any answers because everyone deserves to know and this is what we hope for every year," she said.

For the wife of another MH370 flight crew Patrick Francis Gomes, Jacquita Gonzales said the pain of losing her husband always returns everytime March 8 approaches.

She said they have gotten tired with the reports of developments pertaining to MH370 which has eventually gone quiet, urging for the government to solve the mystery.

"Of course we will not give up...don't say six years, even if it's 10 years we will still keep fighting for the same thing because the pain will never go away.

"We hope the government can accept the views of experts or relevany quarters on clues or offers in the mission to find MH370," she said.

Last month, the Transport Ministry said Malaysia has not decided on a new search mission as there haven't been any new clues to serve as a basis to resume the search.