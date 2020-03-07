Transport Ministry to meet PM over settlements to MH370 kins

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry is expected to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin next week to present a Cabinet paper aimed at providing settlements for the next-of-kin of MH370 passengers.

Its chief secretary Datuk Isham Ishak said the paper would have given an out-of-court settlement to the family members of all MH370 passengers and crew.

"I have made an appointment to meet the PM to get his support for this. In the meeting, we will explain the details and hoped that those involved will get a good compensation," he said at the 6th anniversary of MH370's disappearance, here, today.

On March 8, 2014, MH370 with 239 people onboard, disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport en route to Beijing, sparking a massive search which eventually centred on the southern Indian Ocean.

The operation, which was suspended in Jan 2017, was resumed on Jan 19 last year with a 90-day time frame.

Meanwhile, Isham said the ministry would continue to get the support of the new adminstration to look into the possibility of resuming the search for the missing plane.

"The Ministry will continue to find ways so that the government will support this effort with the hope that a search will resume and one day the plane will finally be found." he said.

Former transport minister Anthony Loke, who was also at the event, said the ministry was supposed to present the Cabinet paper on MH370 on Feb 26 but the effort was stalled due to the political turmoil in the country.

He said he regretted that he was unable to push the matter further despite having the consent of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"That paper was important because it was the result of numerous discussions and negotiations with the lawyers of the next of kin, and all lawyers representing the families have agreed to a global sum of settlement, to settle the cases out of court," he said.

Loke also promised to personally meet with the new Transport Minister, once the person has been appointed, to bring the paper to Cabinet.