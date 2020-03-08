Police MPV in accident involving six vehicles

GEORGE TOWN: Five people sustained minor injuries in an accident involving six vehicles, including a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV), at Jalan Jelutong, here, Saturday afternoon.

In the 4.15pm incident, the police MPV was on its was to report for duty to escort the transporting of firearms from the northeast district police headquarters to Jalan Sungai Dua.

When it approached the traffic light junction at Jalan Jelutong, and the light was red, the police MPV put on its siren and beacon light for other vehicles to give way.

When it saw that there were no vehicles on two of the three lanes, the police MPV made a turn.

Suddenly, a Nissan Sylphy, driven by a 49-year-old woman, came from the third lane without stopping and crashed into the police MPV on the left. She was heading towards Jelutong town from Jalan Md Noor.

The impact of the crash caused the police MPV to skid and knock into three motorcycles which were waiting at the traffic light before knocking into another car.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said all the vehicles sustained various degree of damages.

“The 39-year-old personnel who was driving the police MPV did not sustain any injuries while the other motorists escaped with minor injuries.

“They were taken to the Penang Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Others injured include a 27-year-old Perodua Myvi driver as well as the motorcyclists, aged 37, 42 and 56.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Video footages and photos of the incident have since gone viral.