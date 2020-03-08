Dr M: End discrimination against women

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called for an end to discrimination against women.

In a special message in conjunction with International Women’s Day, Dr Mahathir said although women were better off today and had progressed tremendously compared to before, more could be done to uplift their position.

In a 40-second video posted on his Twitter page @chedetoffical, he said: “I hope women will work together with men until there is no discrimination against them, God willing.

“I hope that they (women) are happy to celebrate Women’s Day today. Happy Women’s Day,” he said.