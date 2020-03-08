'It is important for the world to know what happened'

AMSTERDAM: Family members of those who perished when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot out of the sky close to six years ago are hopeful that the trial in a Dutch court will successfully uncover all those responsible for murdering their loved ones.

"We have waited many years and are very much looking forward to the trial," said Stichting Vliegramp MH17 (MH17 Aircraft Disaster Foundation) chairman Piet Ploeg.

Many family members will be present at the start of the trial tomorrow at the heavily secured Schiphol Judicial Court (JCS) complex in Badhoevedorp here, or organised themselves into groups to watch the livestream of proceedings together on giant screens.

Proceedings in Courtoom D of JCS will be livestreamed on the www.courtMH17.com website in English and Dutch on all hearing dates.

Among those who have managed to secure the limited seats inside the court are Ploeg, and MH17 Aircraft Disaster Foundation treasurer Anton Kotte.

From left: Anton Kotte and Piet Ploeg. - NSTP/ CHOK SUAT LING

Ploeg lost his older brother Alex, his sister-in-law and nephew when MH17 was shot down, while Kotte lost his son, daughter-in-law, and six-year-old grandchild.

The foundation was set up to enable family members of victims to exchange information and receive support. It has a close relationship with prosecutors and would get first hand information on the latest developments.

Ploeg hoped those charged would be convicted and that more suspects would be named.

On trial will be four suspects identified by the Netherlands' Public Prosecution Service - Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. They are not expected to be present.

Dutch investigators have issued international arrest warrants for the four and placed them on international wanted lists but did not issue extradition requests as it is not available under the Ukrainian or Russian constitution.

While some analysts have questioned the value of a prosecution without the court having actual jurisdiction over the accused, Ploeg was confident the efforts to charge the suspects would not be in vain.

"It is important for the world to know what happened. When the court gives a judgment, we will get our justice.

"With the verdict too, the political institutions can then take action.

"The government can push for the judgment to be enforced or secure an undertaking from Russia to find out who fired the missile."

Ploeg said the trial might stretch on for more than a decade if there were appeals.

"Maybe 15 years.. But I will follow this through for as long as it takes."

Even then, Ploeg does not think there will ever be closure for family members.

"Closure means you can forget and move on, but that is impossible when you lose family members in such a way."

Kotte said the reading out of the names of all 298 passengers and crew of MH17 at the start of the trial was important for family members.

He added that most of the next-of-kin would be giving their statements to the court individually.

"Some have their own lawyers but the foundation will assist in whatever way possible."

The MH17 trail will commence at 10am (5pm Malaysian time) tomorrow at the JCS complex.

The MH17 National Monument, a memorial forest for victims near the Schiphol International Airport. - NSTP/ CHOK SUAT LING

JCS is situated just next to the Schiphol international airport, where MH17 took off on July 17, 2014, on its ill-fated journey to Kuala Lumpur.

The current format for the investigation and trial was chosen by the countries whose citizens perished in the crash after Russia used its veto in July 2015 at the United Nations to block a draft resolution to set up an international tribunal into the MH17 air disaster.

The case, officially assigned to the District Court of The Hague, had to be moved to JCS as the Palace of Justice in The Hague - the usual venue for the District Court - is not equipped to accommodate proceedings of this scale.

The District Court of The Hague is one of Netherlands' 11 district courts, reminiscent of lower courts in Malaysia with an avenue for appeal to higher courts.

The Netherlands also has four Courts of Appeal and one Supreme Court.

Most cases start at a district court.

Three judges will preside over the MH17 case, with two other judges acting in a reserve capacity.

The court has reserved 25 weeks for the trial.

In 2020, those dates are March 9 to 13, March 23 to 27, June 8 to July 3, and Aug 31 to Nov 13. The court will also hear the case in 2021 from Feb 1 to March 26.