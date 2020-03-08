Malaysian shoppers continue to cross over to Thailand despite Covid-19 outbreak

TUMPAT: The second wave of Covid-19 in the country has not deterred Malaysians from visiting Thailand to shop for daily necessities.

The locals, who are mostly women, continue to cross over to southern border towns in Takbai and Golok.

Some of them were seen wearing face masks as a precaution against the outbreak.

Private college student Nur Lisa Rusli said she and her friends often shopped in Takbai which is located opposite Pengkalan Kubur.

“We are aware that the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in Malaysia and there are also cases in Thailand.

“Of course, we are worried. So we wear face masks as a precaution,” said the 22-year-old.

She said it was normal for them to cross over to border towns to buy items like clothes, headscarves and fruits.

Another shopper, 28-year-old teacher Siti Zanani Khan said she only wore her face mask when venturing into Takbai market on a boat via the Golok River.

“Thai authorities have also stepped up checks on (visitors) and take all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”