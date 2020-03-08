Covid-19: Malaysia bars entry to all cruise ships

KUALA LUMPUR: All cruise vessels are barred from entry to Malaysian ports with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The measure will remain in force until the spread of the virus is contained.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that the move is made in view of the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in Malaysia and around the world, and is part of various efforts to contain local transmission and safeguard public health.

He said entry and transit of cruise vessels, passengers and crew members require considerable medical resources to be made available at ports, for screening and treatment purposes.

“During this difficult period, it is important that more medical resources are concentrated at hospitals to attend to medical emergencies and undertake preventive measures.

“As such, the Ministry of Health, in consultation with other government ministries and agencies, has taken the decision not to permit the entry of cruise vessels to Malaysian ports,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry aknowledged that the cruise industry is an important component of Malaysia’s tourism sector and has contributed significantly to the Malaysian economy, but is hopeful that this is a temporary measure and is confident that the concerted efforts of all parties will assist in resolving the epidemic. -- Bernama