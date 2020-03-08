NFCorp seeks Finance Ministry's help to settle RM250 million loan

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) is seeking the Finance Ministry’s (MoF) help settle its outstanding RM250 million loan which was taken to develop the beef industry.

NFCorp chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail said proposed repayment plan to resolve the default had been drawn up in letters submitted to the government from November 2018 to Feb 4 this year.

In a statement today, he said to date NFCorp had not been able to repay the loan and a civil suit had been filed against the company and several parties by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

He said the filing of the suit was “shocking and confusing” as the company had proposed a plan to resolve the issue.

“The civil suit is a demand of repayment of the loan balance, even though NFCorp had already agreed to do so as early as a year and a half ago, provided with the approval of the MoF (of the proposed repayment plan).

“I hope the AGC and MoF will give an equitable opportunity to resolve and settle the loan balance,” Mohamad Salleh said.

Last year in June, the government had sued NFCorp, Mohamad Salleh and three of his children for a total repayment of RM253.6 million in loan including interest.

Salleh is the husband of former Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

His three children named in the suit were NFCorp chief executive officer Wan Shahinur Izran Mohamad Salleh and directors Wan Shahinur Izmir and Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah.

In January 2008, NFCorp received the loan from the government at an interest rate of two per cent with a loan period of 20 years and a grace period of three years.

The loan was secured by a debenture signed alongside the loan agreement on Dec 6, 2007.

NFCorp received the loan to help develop a “national beef valley” but was later criticised in 2012 when it was alleged that the monies were used it for other purposes, including the acquiring of property.