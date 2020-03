KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Azam Baki was appointed the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), effective today.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the appointment was made by the Yang-di Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Azam, who was the Deputy Chief Commissioner, takes over from Latheefa Koya, who resigned as MACC’s head on March 6.

Al-Sultan Abdullah granted her resignation today.

