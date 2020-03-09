Johor to come up with Covid-19 stimulus package

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government will introduce a special economic stimulus package to assist sectors affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the package would be announced as soon as possible.

According to him, Covid-19 had affected a lot of sectors, including tourism and hotels.

“We will look at how we can use our 50 per cent share of the tourism tax revenue to help the sector.

"The state government will also review several policies to help the hotel and tourism sectors. These include the policy of not allowing government functions to be held in hotels in the state. This might help the relevant players in the short term," he said.

Hasni was speaking to the media after receiving a courtesy call from Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Khaled Nordin at the Menteri Besar Office here.

Khaled was the 15th Johor Menteri Besar between 2013 and 2018.

In another matter, Hasni said the state government would not be hasty in its decision on the status of existing local councillors and village heads.

“We will make a decision on this matter in stages. These appointments were made with tenure and we will respect that," he said.