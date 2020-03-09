Kiandee vows to uplift agriculture sector

KOTA KINABALU: The new Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee has pledged to work hard and take the local agriculture sector to greater heights.

He said as one of the most important sectors in the country, he would ensure agriculture plays a more significant role like other sectors.

Kiandee, who is from Sabah's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, said his appointment into the Cabinet is a great honour to the people of Sabah.

"Of course, this is a huge responsibility which I must shoulder, in line with the aspiration of the prime minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and the federal government.

“I will carry out my duties the best I can, with dedication and honour," he said when contacted today.

Kiandee began his political career as Angkatan Keadilan Rakyat’s secretary general from 1991 to 1998, prior to joining Umno from 1999 to 2018.

He served as the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker from 2008 to 2018, and was also the Public Accounts Committee chairman for the 14th Parliament.