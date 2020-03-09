Kelantan creates history with large number of reps in Cabinet

KOTA BARU: Kelantan created history when three ministers and five deputy-ministers from the state were appointed as part of the federal administration.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said it was the first time the state had received such an “honour”.

"As a head of the state, l would like to thank the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) for his consort and also Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) for selecting representatives from Kelantan.

"This is a history for us because this is first time we have a large number of ministers and deputy ministers from the state in the Cabinet," he said.

He said the appointment of Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri as Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) was also a good move.

"With his (Zulkifli) experience in religious matters, I have faith in him, and the eight ministers and deputy ministers from Kelantan who are capable in handling the tasks given to them," he said.

Earlier in his statement, Ahmad, who is also Pas deputy spiritual leader, congratulated those who were appointed to Muhyiddin's new Cabinet line-up.

With the move, he hoped the relationship between the state and federal governments would remain good.