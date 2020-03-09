GPS MPs' appointments to Cabinet recognition to Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has described the appointments of its leaders to the federal executive led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today as recognition to Sarawak.

GPS chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said becoming a minister and deputy minister under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) does not warrant them to be neither boastful nor the need to formally join the coalition.

“Instead, it is a huge trust (given) for the sake of the people and country that we need to shoulder humbly and responsibly.

“My appointment as a senior minister and Works Minister, apart from the three ministers and five deputy ministers ports allocated to GPS, is recognition for the people of Sarawak under the leadership of Muhyiddin at the federal level and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the state level.

“Although GPS is a member of the Cabinet, the stance of GPS remains as a Sarawak political entity that is friendly with the federal government. And GPS will also continue to fight for the rights of Sarawak and will never join PN,” Fadillah stressed.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. - BERNAMA pic

The Petra Jaya Member of Parliament said their stand to remain friendly with PN did not differ under the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

“However, the difference under the leadership of Muhyiddin is that GPS is needed to be together in the Cabinet, and administer the country and face the political and economic scenario that is becoming increasingly challenging for the national interests.

“The Cabinet members from GPS, in fighting for the rights of Sarawak, will always give priority to national interests in carrying out the work in the portfolios that have been entrusted to us,” he added.

The other eight GPS Members of Parliament appointed to the federal executive are Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah; and Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.