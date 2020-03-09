New Cabinet line-up is bloated, says PKR's Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Federal Cabinet is bloated, said PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

He said new Perikatan Nasional Cabinet has more members in it than its Pakatan Harapan predecessor.

“This is a bloated Cabinet, from Pakatan Harapan's 56 it has now become 70. We are still accessing the Cabinet line-up,” he said.

Describing the line-up as regrettable one, Fahmi said he is not sure how inclusive/comprehensive the Cabinet will be when the majority of those sitting in it are all above the age 50.

"Generally, majority Malaysians are way younger than that. Plus, this Cabinet line-up has only 13 per cent of women.

"The reality is that there are about 50 per cent women population. I am not sure how 13 per cent would represent the 50 per cent women population in the country," he said.

On another note, Fahmi wished the former Federal Territories mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri all the best for his new appointment in the Cabinet.

"All the best to the former mufti. I believe he'll be a professional minister in charge of Religious Affairs," said the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament.