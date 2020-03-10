Muhyiddin visits CPRC for updates on Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited the Health Ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) here, today, to obtain the latest updates on the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Prime Minister arrived at 9.55am and was received by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and several senior officials from the ministry.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Dr Noor Hisham briefed Muhyiddin on CPRC’s operations, latest data on the spread of Covid-19 both domestically and abroad, as well as CPRC’s hotline centres.

Later, Muhyiddin chaired a meeting with Dr Noor Hisham; Immigration Department deputy director-general (Control) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman; Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat; and representatives from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and Wisma Putra.