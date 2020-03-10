Selangor pledges to work with federal government

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government pledges to keep working with the federal government on matters that will benefit the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari assures that the state will be professional in its stance despite political differences.

"We hope the federal government would not desert or bully us.

"Selangor contributes 25 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and we hope the good ties will continue so that the people, in Selangor as well as the country as a whole, will enjoy the (economic) benefits,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor Gender Mainstreaming programme launch, here.

Amirudin however reiterated that if such situation (hostility) persisted, the people of Selangor could exercise their voting power.

"They can show their support by giving the PKR-led Selangor government a bigger majority of seats.”

When asked on his views of his relationship with newly appointed Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Amirudin expressed hope Mohamed Azmin would not forsake his responsibilities to the people of Selangor given that he is Gombak member of parliament and used to head the state government.

"We should practise mature politics regardless of our differences.

"We have to work together and follow the rule of law. The ones who will suffer are the people if we are not professional and serious in our work," he added.