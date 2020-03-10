Stuck in Penang traffic this morning? Here's why

GEORGE TOWN: Motorists, heading towards Jalan Tunku Kudin, here, were caught in a massive traffic jam this morning, after a garbage truck overturned.

The driver of the truck, in his 50s, and his Indonesian co-driver, in his 40s, escaped with minor injuries in the 10.30am incident.

"The garbage truck was on its way from the Penang Bridge to the Gelugor roundabout before it hit the road divider and overturned, blocking both lanes of the road.

"Initial investigation found that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle at a bend on Jalan Tunku Kudin," northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said.

The incident resulted in a massive traffic jam, lasting for nearly four hours.

The road was fully cleared around 2.30pm.

Policemen and firefighters were seen cleaning up the mess left by the overturned garbage truck.