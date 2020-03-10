3 in a family perish in accident

IPOH: Three in a family including a father and his 25-day newborn were killed in an accident at KM47 of Jalan Ipoh-Lumut, here, today.

The deceased were identified as Zamzainal Ahmad Kusharay, 49; his mother-in-law Salmah Abdul Manap, 65 and his newborn, Mior Muhammad Qalish.

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Barudin Wariso said the three, together with another two family members were travelling in a Proton Wira, heading towards Ipoh from Lumut.

"Initial investigation revealed that Zamzainal who was driving in the right lane lost control of his car before ramming into a road divider.

"The deceased were taken to the Changkat Melintang Hospital for post-mortem," he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the injured victims - Zamzainal's wife, Nor Iashah Abd Rani, 32 and their three-year-old son, Mior Mohamad Harraz are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.