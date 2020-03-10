Bring back GST, says Gerakan

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan urged the government to consider reimplementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a lower rate of three per cent and to temporarily suspend the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the move would stimulate economic growth in the country.

“Tax exemptions for the corporate and private sectors also need to be implemented until the economy recovers,” he said in a statement while congratulating the new Cabinet line-up, here, today.

Today, all 31 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati.

The swearing-in ceremony was held following the Cabinet announcement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Lau also called on the Perikatan Nasional government to assist in income generation for the people by increasing the production of all domestic industries to promote the country’s economic growth.

“Increase the allocation and the cost of living aid up to RM1,500 for individuals and families to ease their burden in dealing with the rising cost of living,” he said.

Lau, who is placing high hopes on the new Cabinet line-up, wants the government to immediately hold the responsibility of tackling the issue of COVID-19 as many industries are affected by the outbreak.

“Therefore, our party is hopeful that the new government line-up will focus on carrying out their tasks immediately for the country’s future after today’s swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

Lau said the party was grateful that the (Cabinet) appointments were made up of technocrats and individuals of calibre for the respective portfolios. -- BERNAMA