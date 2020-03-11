Muhyiddin chairs first Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired the first Cabinet meeting in Perdana Putra.

The meeting started at 9.25am and was attended by all 31 newly-appointed ministers. Before the meeting, Muhyiddin had a photo shoot with the ministers.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy Secretary-General (Cabinet) Datuk Dr Farizah Ahmad.

On Monday, Muhyiddin announced the new Cabinet which saw a line-up without a Deputy Prime Minister, a first in the country.

Muhyiddin instead announced four new senior ministers to take up four portfolios. They are Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Defence), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Works) and Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Education).

Yesterday, the Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as the eighth Prime Minister on March 1. --BERNAMA