'Uncle Kentang' sets up public kitchen for the less fortunate

KUALA LUMPUR: Philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng has set up a public kitchen in Puchong for the less fortunate.

Fondly known as Uncle Kentang, Kuan took to his Facebook to announce his recent philanthropy work on Monday.

“If you are hungry and have no money, only in Puchong, we have prepared a public kitchen for you to fill your tummy.

“The least that we can do is to help because I know what it feels like to be hungry and have no money. I went through that too,” he said.

The public kitchen is located at shop No 5 at the Puchong Perdana LRT.

In his post, Kuan also invited the public to donate RM5 to feed the less fortunate.

“Those interested can bank in the money to my CIMB account 7015170449 (Kuan Chee Heng) with reference ‘LAPAR’.”

Kuan also welcomed those interested to take over the project or to supervise the less fortunate. He can be contacted at 018-268 3999.

Many have praised Kuan on his Facebook for his effort to help the fortunate.

Abbas Salimi Ibrahim wrote: “May you be blessed and long life.”

Another user Anas Jamal said: “Helping the needy and poor is a very noble practice. Wishing you all the best uncle.”