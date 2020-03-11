Cabinet ministers to declare assets within a month, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: All Cabinet ministers have been instructed to declare their assets, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said he had reminded the ministers to be committed in fighting corruption.

"All leaders were asked to commit to this under the ‘Aku Janji’ to ensure a high level of integrity.

"Secondly, I have also told ministers to declare their assets in the forms that will be distributed, and submit them to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency) within a month," he told a press conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting here.

Muhyiddin said he had also informed ministers on the government's commitment to the people and to address what people want with urgency.

"All ministers realise the country’s situation, especially on the challenging economy, as the crude oil rice had plummeted to USD30 per barrel, compounded with Covid-19 which had been affecting the country, especially in economy."