Home Minister gets down to work

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is fully aware of the challenges that await him, especially on crucial matters related to national security.

However, he counts himself lucky to have his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to turn to for advice, in case he needs it.

“As Home Minister, there are still a lot of things I have to learn. I hope the Prime Minister can offer some good advice,” said Hamzah, who clocked in to work at about 1pm after attending the Cabinet meeting chaired by Muhyiddin this morning.

Muhyiddin was Home Minister during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, while Hamzah was the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism minister under the Barisan Nasional government.

Hamzah was accompanied by his deputies Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said and Jonathan Yasin.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for appointing him to the post, which he said was a surprise and unexpected.

Hamzah added that his appointment was a huge responsibility entrusted not only to him but also to his deputies.

“We will work together with the ministry’s secretary-general to ensure that we accomplish what is needed of us and resolve all national security issues to the best of our ability.

“In fact, I had my first meeting with the secretary-general in the lift earlier. He is a working man and InsyaAllah, we can work well together,” added Hamzah.