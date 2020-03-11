Attended a tabligh event at Masjid Sri Petaling? Go get tested for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Attendees of a four-day tabligh gathering - from Feb 27 to March 1 - at Masjid Sri Petaling, Selangor have been advised to get tested if they show symptoms for Covid-19.

The Health ministry today revealed that a Brunei citizen, who tested positive for the virus was present at the gathering.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point (FP) Malaysia was notified of this by its counterpart in Brunei.

“Based on preliminary information, this tabligh gathering involved around 10,000 people from several countries. Attendees from Malaysia were expected to be more than 5,000 people.

“All the State Health Departments are conducting further investigation (on this issue) in their respective states.

“The ministry urges all who attended the gathering to cooperate with health officials to ensure the infection does not continue to spread in the community.

“As for those who do not show symptoms, they are advised to practice social distancing by keeping a one-metre distance from other people for 14 days (from the date of attending the gathering),” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also urged mass gathering to be postponed to prevent possible Covid-19 infection; to avoid travelling to high-risk areas, and for those with respiratory infection, to avoid crowded areas, including religious activities.

He urged those who show symptoms to contact their district health departments, the state Crisis Preparedness And Response Centre (CPRC) or reach out to the virtual health advisory through the ministry's website for advice.

The ministry has also collaborated with BookDoc, offering the public free medical advice.

The Brunei citizen, who is the country’s first Covid-19 case, was tested positive for the virus after he had returned to his home country from Malaysia.