Now everyone can fly, even Kancil?

KUALA LUMPUR: If you came across some pictures on social media today of a Perodua Kancil inside the Terengganu Sultan Mahmud Airport, your eyes were not playing tricks on you.

Did the driver mistake the airport lobby for a car park?

It somehow ended up being driven into the building and parked in front of an area of kiosks. -Pic from Facebook Kerteh

At this point, we don't know but we can confirm the incident did take place.

From the pictures shared, it does not look like the vehicle crashed into the airport, but more like it somehow ended up being driven into the building and parked in front of an area of kiosks.

No police report has been lodged and airport management has not issued a statement on what happened.