'Avoid travelling to Covid-19 hotspot countries'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are advised against travelling to countries that have been declared as Covid-19 outbreak areas.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today shared on his Twitter @DGHisham, advising Malaysians to postpone their travel plan to the countries that became the hotspots for the Covid-19.

He, however, said should the travel plan could not be suspended, Malaysians must maintain a high level of hygiene at all times, such as washing their hands with water and soap, or using hand sanitiser often.

“Practice good cough etiquette by using a tissue to cover the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and washing hands immediately.

“Avoid visiting public places and practice social distancing, at least one meter, from those with symptoms.”

Dr Noor Hisham said upon return to the country, those with symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulties to breathe, should seek immediate medical help.

“Covid-19, we have a shared responsibility and to protect ourselves. Practice self-quarantine and avoid public places if you have symptoms. Take all the precautionary measures and maintain good personal hygiene. Help us to help you,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to “alarming levels of inaction”.

To date, Malaysia has recorded 149 cases, of which 26 has recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement yesterday said those with respiratory tract infection symptoms are advised not to attend programmes that being held in public or crowded places, including religious activities.

“Individuals with symptoms are advised to practice social distancing, stay at least a meter away when facing the others.

“Malaysians experiencing respiratory infection symptoms also should not visit other places in the country during upcoming school holidays,” he said.