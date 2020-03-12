Temporary closure of another Penang factory due to Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: Another factory here has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by temporarily halting operations at the plant.

Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, a US-based company which manufactures and markets electronic measurement instruments, systems and sensors, yesterday instructed its employees to work from home beginning today until further notice.

“It has come to our attention that an employee could have possibly been exposed to Covid-19.

“However, to date, the employee has not shown any flu-like symptoms,” the company said in a memo sighted by the New Straits Times.

The company, which began its manufacturing operations in Malaysia in 1972 as Hewlett Packard, stated that while the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone was not under serious threat, the management of Keysight Technologies was exercising caution and taking proactive action to safeguard the health of its employees.

“We will be closing the Penang campus temporarily effective today (March 12) until Sunday (15 March) to perform sanitisation and deep cleaning of the site, the notice stated.

“We are directing all employees and non-Keysight workers – without exception – to work from home until further notice and at least until Sunday, March 15.

“We realise the disruption this causes to our work plans, but as always, the health and safety of our employees and their families is paramount.”

Meanwhile, it is learnt that other factories whose employees had travelled overseas over the past month have instituted home quarantines for two weeks before allowing them to return to work.

Most companies have also frozen all overseas business travel.