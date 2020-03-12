I am a minister for all, says new Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister

PUTRAJAYA: “I am not going to be a minister only for Sarawak, I am a minister for Malaysia,” Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, the newly-minted Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said.

The Kapit member of parliament said he would continue all the good policies and strategies that were already in place.

“Of course, there are opportunity and room for improvements. But, I will continue with what already in place that will benefit the people. After all, our core business involves the rakyat. They are our main target (group) and the policies (to be rolled out) aim at alleviating their burden.

“All the matters that need to be look into under the purview of the ministry, we will diligently do our part. In the context of Sarawak, no doubt there are expectations that this ministry can help especially in terms of cost of living, I will do my best,” he told reporters upon arrival at his office here.

Also present was his deputy Datuk Rosol Wahid.

On petrol subsidy, Alexander said it’s too early for him to conclude anything now.

“I need to be briefed by my officers. But, as I mentioned earlier, anything already in place or proposed, if they are good, why not (to proceed) if they benefit the people and the country. (We should) look at things positively.”

The same reply was given when he was asked if the government would consider setting floor price for petrol and diesel as proposed by the petrol dealers.

Alexander reiterated it was too soon for him to say anything without having in depth discussions with his officers and experts first.