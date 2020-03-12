MAS suspends flights to Seoul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines has temporarily suspended its Seoul-bound flights involving return trips from tomorrow until March 31.

The national carrier in a statement said this follows the government’s decision to ban travelers from Iran, Italy and South Korea, while Malaysians returning from the three countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

“As a result of the ban, Malaysia Airlines has temporarily suspended its 12 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Seoul until March 31, 2020.

“Malaysia Airlines will manage its final flight today with MH66 from Kuala Lumpur to Incheon and return on March 13, 2020 (tomorrow) on MH67 from Incheon to Kuala Lumpur.

“Affected passengers deserve to request alternative traveling dates until Dec 31, 2020, full refund or be diverted to other destinations in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong or Xiamen) or Japan (Narita and Osaka),” it said.

Passengers can call 1-300-88-3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia) to make their requests.