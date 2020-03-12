Border security needs a boost

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s porous borders will be given emphasis under the Home Ministry, said its newly-appointed minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The ministry would be focusing on boosting border security besides going ahead with plans to form a single border agency.

He said national sovereignty was at risk because the border areas including those on land, air or sea were exposed to illegal crossings by migrants as well as terrorists and criminals.

Hamzah said border control agencies required assets that could cope and these assets needed to be more sophisticated.

“We need to make sure all border parameters have better closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, drones and offshore patrol vessels. It’s not that (the people) we are chasing after are faster or they can’t be caught, we seem to be left behind (due to the lack of sophisticated technology).

“I will fight for this with the (help of the) ministry’s secretary-general, the Inspector General of Police and other officers,” he said at the ministry’s excellence awards ceremony, here, today.

Also present was Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Hamzah had earlier described Malaysia’s borders as covering a large area, which could be infiltrated by land, sea or air.

Hence, he said the nation also had to ensure that all people understood the concept of "maqasid syariah" or collective responsibility in protecting the nation’s borders.

After the ceremony, Hamzah told reporters that border trespasses were common especially in certain areas around Malaysia.

He said during his briefing with Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Jamil Rakon, he was informed of the serious position which had to be taken on setting up a single border agency, which was an initiative announced by his predecessor last year.

“I agree with the secretary-general and officers in the briefing because those are our weakest links which can easily be penetrated. They are not just shared borders but sea boundaries. That’s why in my speech, I said we need strategic machinery be they land, sea or air assets.

“We need to be serious in handling this issue,” he said.