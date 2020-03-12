MCPF temporarily suspends activities due to Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has temporarily halted all of its crime prevention and community activities due to the worsening spread of Covid-19.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said he had instructed all state and district chapters to put a stop to all forms of indoor as well as outdoor activities.

He said this was in response to the latest directive by the Health Ministry which advised for the postponement of all mass gatherings, including religious events.

“We will be sending memos to all of our chapters nationwide until further notice by the ministry. Our crime prevention campaigns at schools with students and community based activities with various Residents Associations and non-governmental organisations need to be stopped for the time being.

“It is time that we adhere to the ministry’s directive to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. We must all play a role to deter potential infections of Covid-19 among us and I hope everyone will do their part,” Lee told the New Straits Times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Wednesday declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

Following that, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all mass gatherings should be postponed.

He also advised those with respiratory tract infection symptoms against attending programmes at crowded areas or to be at confined places.

Hisham said those who have Covid-19 symptoms are advised to adopt social distancing by standing at least one-metre away from another person.