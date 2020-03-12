Covid-19: UiTM postpones convocation at all campuses

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today decided to postpone its 92nd convocation ceremony scheduled for March 24 to April 16, at all campuses nationwide.

Vice-chancellor Emeritus Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim said the decision was made after taking into consideration the COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

“Following the announcement of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, UiTM's executive management at a special meeting today decided to postpone the convocation ceremony with immediate effect until a new date is announced.

"UiTM management needs to take proactive measures for the health and safety of all university and community members," he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azraai also expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation of all parties in the decision on the postponement. -- Bernama