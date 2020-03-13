SC independent board member tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has confirmed that an independent board member has tested positive for Covid-19.

The board member is now being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and is in stable condition.

“The SC is working closely with the health authorities to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of employees, including identifying those who have been in close contact with the individual,” said an SC spokesman.

As a preventive measure, the SC is closing its office today (March 13) to clean its premises.

"All employees will work from home. The SC office will re-open on March 16.

"Since the start of the outbreak in Malaysia, the SC has taken a series of precautionary

initiatives to protect its employees and minimise the spread of the virus.

"These include activating split team operation to reduce the number of employees working in one location, health screening of visitors, home quarantine for employees who have had

close contact with suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases, and increased daily sanitisation of the office among others."