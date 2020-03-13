Shafee to know Covid-19 test result later today

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak's lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, will know whether or not he has the Covid-19 infection this evening.





His lawyer, Noor Farhah Mustaffa, told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Shafee, his wife Tania Scivetti, and the entire defence team are in self-quarantine pending the test result.

She produced letters from the Health Ministry and a private hospital to confirm this.

The High Court was yesterday informed that Shafee had gone to get himself tested after coming in close contact with his sister-in-law who works at a firm where one of the staff members had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following this, Sequerah allowed the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case to be adjourned on Thursday, but ordered Noor Farhah to produce the letters from health authorities.

The 1MDB trial was supposed to resume yesterday after a four-month break.

It has now been fixed for next Thursday.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving RM4.3 billion.