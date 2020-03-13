Perlis cancels today's Friday prayer

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, has decreed that Friday prayer across the state today will be replaced by Zuhur prayers at home.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maips), said that the Raja of Perlis issued the decree after obtaining views and advice from the Health Ministry on Covid-19; as well as irshad (religious guidance) from the Perlis Fatwa Committee.

“In keeping with the decree of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, Friday prayer across the state today (March 13) will be replaced with Zuhur prayer at homes,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said in a statement issued by MAIPs, today.

He said the move was implemented afer the Health Ministry advised that any large scale gathering, including religious activities, should be avoided.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also said that mosque managements statewide should avoid conducting large-scale public gatherings at this time.

He advised Muslims to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. - BERNAMA