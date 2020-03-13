6 UMS staff who attended Sri Petaling tabligh free from Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Six Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) staff who had participated in a religious gathering at Sri Petaling have tested negative for Covid-19.

In a statement, the university said all six of them had been screened either at UMS hospital or government health facilities.

“It was found that all of them did not show any signs that can be related to Covid-19.

“At present, all of them are under home surveillance for 14 days and will only be allowed to come back to work when their health status is optimum.”

The Health Ministry has confirmed three cluster transmissions from the tabligh activity held between Feb 27 and March 1.

The first detected positive for Covid-19 from the religious gathering was a 53-year-old Brunei citizen, followed by a 60-year-old man from Kuantan and another, a 58-year-old, who was admitted to Tawau Hospital.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee had in a statement indicated that it has three new cases associated with Sri Petaling tabligh.

The six were among 10,000 attendees who took part in the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, UMS has urged all its staff to take precautionary measures to prevent getting exposed to the infection.

“Any staff or student who exhibits symptoms associated with Covid-19 or has just returned from a trip outside Sabah or toaffected areas should report to the varsity hospital immediately.”