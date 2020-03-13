Nepalese killed in fatal crash

PRAI: A Nepalese man died after he was dragged for some 25m when his motorcycle grazed a trailer at Jalan Baru here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Sah Baniya, 19.

Seberang Prai Tengah district acting police chief Superintendent Mohd Mustafa Bidin said police received a call about the fatal crash at 9.30am.

"Investigation at the scene showed it happened on a straight road, where we believe both the motorcycle and trailer had grazed with one another.

"The deceased was then dragged for about 25m before both vechicles come to a complete halt," he said today.

Pieces of flesh were found along the accident stretch.

A post-mortem is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.