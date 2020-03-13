Rotary Club branch donates to needy pupils from 60 schools

JOHOR BARU: The Rotary Club of Puteri Lagoon (RCPL) donated RM287,500 to 60 primary schools in Johor under the “Rotary Child Bursaries and School Kits" scheme.

The schools are from the 15 districts in the state. Each school will receive between RM2,500 to RM5,000 for pupils from low income families.

RCPL president Tee Ke Yeng presented a cheque for the donation to representatives from the schools at Mutiara Johor Baru Hotel recently.

Also present were Rotary Club District 3310 Governor Jeff Yong and representatives from the "Dato’ Chua Song Lim and Datin Koh Sai Eng Foundation Incorporated".

Tee said that 783 poor pupils would benefit from the project, and each of them would receive a school water bottle under the scheme.

“The objective of this programme is to give every child hope besides providing assistance to needy children to ensure they get a good education.”

Tee pointed out that a number of school-going children do not even have a proper breakfast or even lunch, the scheme will benefit them.

RCPL president Tee Ke Yeng (far right) presenting a mock cheque to SJKC Pei Chiao teacher Angel Tiong Hoe Yi (third right) while charter president Wei Wong (far left) and District 3310 governor Jeff Yong look on. –NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA

“Some children have to travel long distances when going to school, while a number of them are unable to purchase workbooks or buy extra school uniform. We believe this money will reduce their burden.”

He said RCPL was also sponsoring RM10,000 for a Cambodian Social Project focusing on women’s hygiene initiatives, which include providing sanitary pads.

Additionally, he said RCPL donated RM4,000 to an Autism Centre in Muar to defray expenses and activities at that place.

“Over the years, our reach has expanded and we have members working with schools, orphanages, autism centres and assisting underprivileged children.”

Tee said RCPL would continue to help meet the needs of the poor.

He said the club had planned to hold motivation talks for school-going children but had to scrap it due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

He expressed his gratitude to the "Dato’ Chua Song Lim and Datin Koh Sai Eng Foundation" for their yearly donation to RCPL.

RCPL was founded in 2001. It focuses on helping the poor and encouraging youths to use their skills for the common good and to give back to society.