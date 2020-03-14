Selangor records 105 Covid-19 cases; highest in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with a total of 105 cases to date, the Health Ministry revealed today.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 26 cases, Johor (16 cases), Sabah (15 cases), Negri Sembilan (11 cases), Penang (seven cases), Kedah (five cases) and Kelantan (three cases).

Pahang, Perak, and Labuan recorded two cases in each state, while Putrajaya Melaka and Perlis have identified one Covid-19 case in each state.

As of Friday, the number of cases in the country stood at 197 - (177 Malaysians, 15 Chinese, two Japanese, one Italian, one Indonesian and one American national).

Of these 123 were women and 74 men.

Fifty-three of the patients were aged between 50 and 59 years old, 39 of them in their 30s, 31 in their 60s, 28 in their 40s, 23 in their 20s, nine aged 70 and above, seven children under the age of nine, and seven patients aged between 10 and 19 years.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on Friday said three of the 756 samples have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The ministry is also conducting Covid-19 surveillance to track down isolated or sporadic cases in Malaysia through influenza-like illness (ILI) dan severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), with no travel history to the affected countries or contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

“As of March 13, 756 samples had been tested in this latest round and three samples tested positive.

“Early investigation revealed that these cases are related to the tabligh (religious event) gathering clusters.

“We are still looking into this case and the public will be informed from time to time,” he said.

On Feb 7, Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level from “Yellow” to “Orange” following four sporadic cases of the virus in the republic.