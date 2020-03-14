Johor, Singapore link arms in battle against Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Johor is collaborating with Singapore to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the effort is crucial, as many Malaysians and Singaporeans cross the joint border between the state and the republic for work, shopping and leisure.

“The (decision by) Singapore and Johor to forge greater ties (to fight Covid-19 is the result of) my telephone call with their Foreign Minister, His Excellency Vivian Balakrishnan, two days ago,” he said in a statement here, today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the effort is crucial, as many Malaysians and Singaporeans cross the joint border between the state and the republic for work, shopping and leisure. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS.

Hishammuddin said that Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad has instructed state Health exco R. Vidhyanathan to work closely with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba.

The Foreign Minister was briefed on the latest developments in the bilateral cooperation by Hasni, today.

Hishammuddin also reiterated Wisma Putra’s pledge to do its best to assist the state and the republic in the interest of both nations.