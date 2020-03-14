Pahang government calls off major public events

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has decided to postpone several upcoming public events, while the fate of future programmes will be decided on after consultations with state health authorities.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that to date, University College Yayasan Pahang’s (UCYP) convocation ceremony, along with its 28th anniversary in Gambang, scheduled for March 15; and the Pahang Invest Festival, to be held in Kuala Lumpur between April 9 and 12, have been called off amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, who is also the state Disaster Management Committee chairman, will be chairing a meeting with several agencies, including the health department, to discuss the Covid-19 outbreak and whether to cancel other major events.

"To date, we have decided to postpone the UCYP convocation and Pahang Invest Festival... The festival (was to) be held in Kuala Lumpur and would have involved participants from abroad, so it might pose a big threat. The state secretary will discuss with the health department to get their views on the need to postpone other events and we will try to provide updates regularly (on postponed events).

"The public should not panic, but instead try to prevent infections by avoiding meetings, gatherings and other events. Try to postpone outdoor activities and always take additional precautions.... adhere to the instructions given by the health authorities," he told reporters when met after handing out incentives to 68 athletes who won medals at the Malaysian Paralympics Games in Perak, two years ago.

Wan Rosdy also advised those who develop Covid-19 symptoms to seek immediate medical treatment.

- NSTP/ASROL AWANG

"Even I myself went to HTAA (Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital) to undergo a check-up.... Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), the results were negative. So members of the public should also get themselves examined if they feel unwell.

"The public should not blindly believe rumours about Covid-19 and share unverified news. The only source of trusted information about Covid-19 in Pahang is the state health department, and any updates will only be provided by the health department," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if anyone from the state leadership attended a tabligh (religious) gathering at Masjid Sri Petaling in Kuala Lumpur between Feb 28 and March 1, Wan Rosdy replied that there is no confirmation.

"So far, there is nothing concrete, only hearsay. No Pahang executive council members is suspected of contracting Covid-19," he said.

On March 11, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed that a 60-year-old man from Pahang, who had attended the Sri Petaling gathering, tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Pahang Religious Affairs, Education and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said that during a meeting last week, the state exco agreed to postpone all official visits abroad until a suitable date.