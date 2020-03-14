IGP denies politician's son arrested in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador denies reports that the son of a political party's senior leader was arrested in Singapore.

“The news is not true,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He was asked on a media report claiming that the son of a senior leader of a Malaysian political party was arrested at a Singapore airport in possession of RM2 million, which was not declared.

The report also stated that a man, with the title “Tan Sri”, was linked to the case. -- BERNAMA