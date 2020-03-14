A little bit of kindness goes a long way

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was caught on camera helping an elderly woman cross the street recently and Twitter hearts are melting.

Twitter user @nazreensary yesterday shared a 52-second video taken from a dashboard camera of a motorcyclist helping an elderly woman cross the street.

He wrote; “Orang malaysia semua baik baik (Malaysians are kind).”

In the video, the elderly woman was first seen approaching the motorcyclist, asking for his help to cross the road.

Without hesitation, the motorcyclist then parked his motorcycle and went down to assist the woman.

The man's good deed earned praises and expressions of gratitude from many netizens.

Twitter user @ZubirMarsan said; “Faith in humanity has been restored! Well done brother.”

User @amrxmyd wrote; “You’re so kind. May God bless you and your family.”

Another user @enjoleyy; “Not all angel have a wings.”