'Wacana Fatwa Halal' participants in Labuan urged to get tested

LABUAN: The Labuan Health Department today urged those who attended the “Wacana Fatwa Halal” programme held here last March 5 to come forward for health screening.

Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari said this was necessary after one of the participants at the programme was found to be one of the two positive Covid-19 cases detected on the island last Friday (March 13).

He said the two positive Covid-19 cases were among individuals who attended the tabligh assembly at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling held last Feb 28 until March 1.

"I request the cooperation of the people in Labuan who attended the (wacana) programme organised by the Labuan Corporation and the Mufti’s office to come for health screening at the Membedai Health Clinic today,” he said, adding that the clinic is opened from 8am to 3pm.

More than 500 people attended the programme which was held at Dewan Serbaguna Perbadanan Labuan.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry included Labuan as one of the states/federal territories in the country with Covid-19 cases. -- BERNAMA