Public urged to avoid huge gatherings

KUALA LUMPUR: The non-governmental organisation, Alliance of Safety Community (Ikatan), has called on members of the public to give their full cooperation in preventing the spread of Covid-19, by staying away from huge gatherings.

Ikatan chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the public could and should play important roles in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He added that the biggest challenge was dealing with large cluster or community transmissions.

"This requires the fullest cooperation of the community, in not participating in huge gatherings such as conferences or religious congregations to prevent the virus from taking hold.

"If the situation worsens, schools, colleges and universities may have to be closed," he said in a statement.

Lee said he was confident Malaysia had the necessary experience and expertise to manage the crisis as front line personnel had doubled their efforts to support preparedness and response measures.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had decided that all gatherings, including international meetings, sports, social and religious events would be postponed or cancelled until April 30. -- BERNAMA