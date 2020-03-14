World War Covid-19: 'My business is badly hit'

A shopper picks over the few items remaining in the meat section, as people stock up on supplies amid coronavirus fears, at an Austin, Texas, grocery store. REUTERS

COVID-19 has rained a metaphorical darkness on all lands, and all creatures of the human kind are fleeing in dismay into their lairs.

The feeble bunds of human power and arrogance are overwhelmed by a raging dragon from this torrential gloom.

The New Straits Times called it World War C. The pop culture reference to Brad Pitt's zombie-filled flick is not to be laughed at. For I believe this is truly the first global fight for survival since World War 2.

How is this war changing lives?

I reached out to two close friends in Malaysia, and to kin across the vast oceans of the Earth to ask them about this evil tide.

Liew Wee Sam, businessman - Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

My tour company is badly hit. I've had to lay off people.

I also have a vehicle battery business. Tour companies have stopped buying from us. Some projects are on hold, so we lost quite a bit of sales to contractors.

My family has become more cautious about where we go, and going out less. I postponed my flight to the east coast till last Sunday and gosh, the first positive case was found in Tawau when I was there.

I also found that Sabahans have gone into panic-buying mode. My family didn’t stock up much. We just bought a little more so that we don’t have to go out often.

I took a Grab ride home last night from the airport. The driver was working as a licensed tourist guide. No work now, so he is forced to be a full-time Grab driver to make ends meet.

Ahmad Zaidi Othman, teacher - Kajang, Selangor

I am more careful now when going out. Where I am living, though, it’s not difficult to get daily necessities. But the prices of some things have gone up a little.

At work, I don’t notice any anxiety arising from the virus. The mood is about the same. This is the case even with my friends at teh tarik joints.

The fact that fuel prices have come down quite a bit is pretty helpful to me. And Kuala Lumpur has become less congested.

I am holidaying now at a five-star resort. But I am paying a more than reasonable rate. So it’s not altogether bad.

Sue Lee, oil company executive - Houston, Texas, United States

I’m not that affected yet. But we have bought food and other necessities. Grocery stores here are bare now though they are restocking every day.

The school district is closed next week. So I have to work from home to stay with Savannah (her daughter). The company is okay with this. Anyway, we cannot have large training sessions or meetings now.

We are glad we went to Disney World two weeks ago before everything got so bad. In just a matter of days, two days before we got back, suddenly there was a rise in cases in the US.

We also had to cancel our vacation to Melbourne to visit Andrew’s (her husband’s) parents. They are in the high-risk group, we don’t want to infect them.

Samuel Jacob, retiree - Perth, Australia

It’s a very strange situation now in Perth.

This morning I went to my mechanic to sort out the car. He had a customer and asked me to wait for 30 minutes.

Instead of waiting I drove to my usual shopping centre two minutes away. The aisles were crowded and shelves bare as if the world was coming to an end. This is a town 40 kilometres from the city centre. Usually it’s quiet and slow moving. But I sense the panic in the air.

So June (his wife) and I will stay at home, cook some curries and watch the news. I will drive to a more remote place and try to purchase some groceries.

We have decided to avoid crowds for the time being.

Our church services are still on and we are told to smile and wave to each other.

Dear reader, how long more will this dragon and darkness exact a toll on humankind? I ask once more, how is this war changing your life?