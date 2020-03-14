Assistance for Malaysians to be brought home from Iran, Italy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has been tasked to provide assistance to Malaysians living abroad, especially in Iran and Italy, who will be returning soon.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was following the government’s decision to bring home Malaysians living in the two countries that were badly affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

She said the assistance included food, drinks, clothes, daily essentials and others, while keeping a record and update information of those under surveillance, as well as coordinating distribution of aid from non-governmental organisations, corporate companies and individuals.

She said the ministry would also manage complaints from the affected Malaysians and offer counseling services for their families.

Rina said the government had decided to bring home 428 Malaysians, of whom 363 were currently residing in Italy and 65 in Iran.

“The Welfare Department will deploy sufficient staff, including those who have previously been tasked in surveillance mission on Malaysians in Wuhan (China), throughout the quarantine period implemented on those who return home by assisting with their daily dealings and necessities.

“The ministry commends the high commitment showcased by these personnel who disregard the risks they are facing in fulfilling their duties towards the nation,” she said in a statement today.

She also said the ministry would allocate special incentive for the personnel as an appreciation for their sacrifices and commitment towards the country.

It was learnt that a similar plan would be implemented for evacuation plan for Malaysians in Iran and Italy as was done for those in Wuhan, China, where a special flight was deployed.

It was earlier reported that the government was planning to bring home Malaysians in Iran and Italy who were severely affected by the outbreak.

The government has so far brought back a total of 107 Malaysians from some of the affected countries.