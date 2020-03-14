Covid-19: 41 new cases today; total now 238

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the tally to 238 cases, said Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is the country’s highest one-day spike on record. Yesterday, the ministry announced 39 new cases.

From the 41 new cases, 37 are related to the tabligh gathering, three are close contacts to the case 33 cluster and one with travel history to Iran.

“As of March 14, 1,321 samples from influenza-like-illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections have been tested, and three samples tested positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that to date, 203 cases were still being warded, with five being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, requiring ventilators to aid with breathing.

These cases are also being given anti-viral treatment.

Two cases (Patient 35 and 61) had been cured and were allowed to be discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“This brings the total number of cured cases to 35,” he said.

To prevent the spread of the virus at hospitals, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry had limited visitors to two persons per patient at a time.

Children below 12 and visitors with influenza symptoms such as sore throat, cough, flu, fever, vomiting and diarrhea were not allowed to visit warded patients, he said.

“High-risk visitors such as those with chronic illnesses and individuals with low immunity (such as cancer patients) are also not allowed for hospital visits, except for emergencies.”