Temporary closure of Shah Alam's Al-Munawwarah Mosque

SHAH ALAM: A mosque in Seksyen 27, here, will be closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitising works after a congregant tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to Vietnam.

Al-Munawwarah Mosque coordinator Muhaiyat Husin said the closure involved "fardu prayers" (five times a day) to enable cleaning works.

"Taking into consideration the safety of our congregants and the Covid-19 outbreak, we would like to inform that Al-Munawwarah Mosque is temporarily closed for all activities.

"Congregants are advised to perform prayers at home or at other nearby surau or mosques, while waiting for further action by the Health Ministry, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the district Islamic religious department," he said in a statement.

He said mosque personnel would however continue to broadcast the calls to prayer, adding a closure notice would be placed at the gates and doors to inform of the latest development.

He added that, God-willing, prayers and activities at the mosque would continue after cleaning works and they were given the green light by authorities.